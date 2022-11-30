BELTRAMI COUNTY TAX-FORFEITED and COUNTY OWNED LAND AUCTION Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Beltrami County Board Room County Administration Building 701 Minnesota Ave NW Bemidji MN 56601 Notice is hereby given that 4 parcels of land owned by Beltrami County or forfeited to the State for nonpayment of taxes, which have been classified and appraised as provided by law, shall be sold via oral bid to the highest bidder. Said auction will be governed by County Board resolutions 22-11-51 and 22-11-52 both dated November 1, 2022 on file in the County Administrator’s office, authorizing the same, and shall commence at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Any lands not sold, may be at any time following the closing of said sale, sold by the County Auditor at a price not less than the minimum bid value. Parcels shall be sold on the following terms to-wit: That all sales with a bid up value of less than $25,000 shall be paid in full in cash by 4:30 pm on December 20, 2022. Parcels with a bid up value of $25,000 or greater shall require payment of 1% of the final sale amount as a bid guarantee by 4:30 pm on December 20, 2022 and paid in full in cash by January 16, 2023. To view detailed parcel information please visit www.co.beltrami.mn.us, select “Tax Forfeited Lands” and click Parcels for Sale or call (218) 333-4210. JoDee Treat, Auditor, Beltrami County MN (Nov. 26 & 30, 2022) 125453