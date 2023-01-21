Beltrami County Summary Budget For year

Beltrami County Summary Budget For year ended 12/31/23 2022 2023 Budget Budget Revenues Taxes 35,966,827 34,902,313 Special Assessments 3,045,008 3,093,685 License & Permits 197,900 255,475 Intergovernmental 39,347,068 42,998,497 Charges for Services 8,852,099 9,824,277 Fines & Forfeits 152,000 125,650 Gifts & Contributions 13,700 6,700 Interest on Investments 238,130 238,130 Miscellaneous 2,883,618 2,942,113 Other Financing Sources 654,408 5,593,958 Total Revenues 91,350,758 99,980,798 Expenditures General Government 17,492,990 17,403,028 Public Safety 13,950,311 15,685,143 Highway & Streets 22,360,025 23,233,293 Sanitation 4,904,278 5,825,102 Human Services 25,928,903 30,607,760 Health 1,514,521 1,830,196 Culture & Recreation 1,051,766 1,037,920 Conservation 1,589,483 1,812,430 Economic Development 416,848 384,088 Capital Outlay 280,000 280,000 Debt Service 1,861,633 1,881,838 Total Expenditures 91,350,758 99,980,798 Revenues Over (Under) Expenditures - - _________ _________ (Jan. 21, 2023) 166997

