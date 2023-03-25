Beltrami County Natural Resource Managem

Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Notice of Sale of Timber on Tax Forfeited/Beltrami County Lands Sealed and Oral Bid Auction NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Beltrami County will offer timber stumpage on 17 tracts by sealed and oral bid auctions. Sealed bids will be opened Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11:00 am and must be received in a sealed envelope at the NRM office, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Suite 234, Bemidji, MN 56601 by 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Oral auction will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am in the Beltrami County Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. Monday, April 10, 2023 is the deadline to settle delinquent accounts or register as a Responsible Contractor if you have not previously done so. For more information, call (218) 333-4210 or visit www.co.beltrami.mn.us. (March 25 & 29, 2023) 206771