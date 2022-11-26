Beltrami County Natural Resource Managem

Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Notice of Sale of Timber on Tax Forfeited/ Beltrami County Lands Sealed and Oral Bid Auction Notice is hereby given that Beltrami County will offer timber stumpage on 12 tracts by sealed and oral bid auctions. Sealed bids will be opened Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 am and must be received in a sealed envelope at the NRM office, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Suite 234, Bemidji, MN, by 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Oral auction will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Beltrami County Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji MN. Monday, December 5, 2022 is the deadline to settle delinquent accounts or register as a Responsible Contractor if you have not previously done so. For more information, call (218) 333-4210 or visit www.co.beltrami.mn.us. (Nov 23 & 26, 2022) 124400