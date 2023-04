Beltrami County is accepting bids for a

Beltrami County is accepting bids for a County Website Redesign. Bid Documents may be found on the County Website at www.co.beltrami.mn.us. Bids will be received until 4:00 pm on May 5, 2023 in the County Administrator’s Office. Dated this 14th Day of April 2023. Tom Barry County Administrator (April 19, 2023) 211408

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.