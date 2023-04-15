Beltrami County Highway Project Bemidji, Minnesota CLOSING DATE: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Electronic bids for SAP 004-615-021 will be accepted by Beltrami County through Beltrami County’s online bid system (bidVAULT) until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 for the contract listed below: STATE AID PROJECT NO. 004-615-021 LOCATION: From 50’ south of 30th St NW to 905’ north of Anne St NW TYPE OF WORK: Grading, Aggregate Base, Concrete Surfacing, Storm Sewer, Roundabout and ADA Construction Grading and Aggregate Surfacing LENGTH: 0.828 miles The major items of work are approximately: EXCAVATION - COMMON CU YD 25,437, AGGREGATE BASE CL 5 MOD TON 10,048, CONCRETE PAVEMENT 8.0” SQ YD 3,698, TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (3,C) TON 4,417, 8” PVC PIPE SEWER LIN FT 2,408 To submit an electronic bid, Plans, Proposals, Plan Holders list and other pertinent information can be obtained from the Beltrami County OneOffice Website at: https://oneoffice.co.beltrami.mn.us/oneoffice ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON THE PROJECT. To become a registered plan holder, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond payable to the Treasurer of Beltrami County in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and award the contract in the best interest of Beltrami County. Bruce Hasbargen PE Beltrami County Engineer Thomas Barry Beltrami County Administrator (April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 210861