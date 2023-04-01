Beltrami County Highway Project Bemidji, Minnesota BIDS CLOSE: Tuesday April 25, 2023 10:00 AM ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Electronic bids for CP 004-023-002 will be accepted by Beltrami County through Beltrami County’s online bid system (Bid Vault) until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 for the contract listed below. COUNTY PROJECT NO. CP 004-023-002 LOCATION: COUNTY WIDE TYPE OF WORK: FURNISH/APPLY DUST CONTROL SOLUTION LENGTH: Approx. 140 MILES 1st APPLICATION JUNE 26, 2023 2nd APPLICATION AUGUST 28, 2023 Major Items: CALCIUM CHLORIDE, GALLON 440,000 ALTERNATE MAGNESESIUM CHLORIDE, GALLON 469,333 To submit an electronic bid, Plans and Proposals can be obtained from the Beltrami County OneOffice Website at: https://oneoffice.co.beltrami.mn.us/oneoffice ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON THE PROJECT. To become a registered plan holder, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond payable to the Treasurer of Beltrami County in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and award the contract in the best interest of Beltrami County. Bruce Hasbargen PE Thomas Barry Beltrami County Engineer Beltrami County Administrator (April 1, 8, 15, 2023) 208291