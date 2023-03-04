Beltrami County Highway Project Bemidji, Minnesota CLOSING DATE: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Electronic bids for CP 004-615-023 & SAP 004-615-024 will be accepted by Beltrami County through Beltrami County’s online bid system (bidVAULT) until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 for the contract listed below: COUNTY PROJECT NO. 004-615-023 STATE AID PROJECT NO. 004-615-024 LOCATION: Located on CSAH 15 from the Turtle River crossing to 750’ north of CSAH 32 west TYPE OF WORK: Stabilized Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Surfacing, Bituminous Shoulders, Bituminous Milling, Rumble Strips and 6” Pavement Markings LENGTH: 10.829 miles The major items of work are approximately: STABILIZED FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION SQ YD 97,850, BITUMINOUS EMULSION GALLON 342,600, TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (3,C) TON 8,720, TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (3,C) TON 11,550, TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (3,B) TON 12,000 To submit an electronic bid, Plans, Proposals, Plan Holders list and other pertinent information can be obtained from the Beltrami County OneOffice Website at: https://oneoffice.co.beltrami.mn.us/oneoffice ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON THE PROJECT. To become a registered plan holder, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond payable to the Treasurer of Beltrami County in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and award the contract in the best interest of Beltrami County. Bruce Hasbargen PE Thomas Barry Beltrami County Administrator Beltrami County Engineer (#RunDates#) #ADid#