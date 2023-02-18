Beltrami County Highway Project Bemidji, Minnesota CLOSING DATE: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Electronic bids for SAP 004-030-013 will be accepted by Beltrami County through Beltrami County’s online bid system (bidVAULT) until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 for the contract listed below: STATE AID PROJECT NO. 004-030-013 LOCATION: County Wide TYPE OF WORK: Bituminous Seal Coat LENGTH: 48.311 miles The major items of work are approximately: BITUMINOUS MATERIAL FOR FOG SEAL, 38,015 GAL; BITUMINOUS SEAL COAT (P), 682,365 SQ YD; BITUMINOUS MATERIAL FOR SEAL COAT, 243,050 GAL To submit an electronic bid, Plans, Proposals, Plan Holders list and other pertinent information can be obtained from the Beltrami County OneOffice Website at: https://oneoffice.co.beltrami.mn.us/oneoffice ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON THE PROJECT. To become a registered plan holder, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond payable to the Treasurer of Beltrami County in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and award the contract in the best interest of Beltrami County. Bruce Hasbargen PE Beltrami County Engineer Thomas Barry Beltrami County Administrator (Feb. 18 & 25; March 4, 2023) 193379