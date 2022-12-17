Beltrami County Highway Project Bemidji, Minnesota CLOSING DATE: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Electronic bids for SAP 004-599-051 will be accepted by Beltrami County through Beltrami County’s online bid system (bidVAULT) until 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 for the contract listed below: STATE AID PROJECT NO. 004-599-051 LOCATION: Located on Otto Way NE Over Shotley Brook 0.5 miles north of CSAH 23 TYPE OF WORK: Box Culvert Installation, Bridge Removal, Grading, Aggregate Surfacing LENGTH: 0.018 miles The major items of work are approximately: 16’ X 8’ PRECAST CONCRETE BOX END SECTION EACH 4, 16’ X 8’PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT LIN. FT. 72 To submit an electronic bid, Plans, Proposals, Plan Holders list and other pertinent information can be obtained from the Beltrami County OneOffice Website at: https://oneoffice.co.beltrami.mn.us/oneoffice ONLY REGISTERED PLANHOLDERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BID ON THE PROJECT. To become a registered plan holder, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond payable to the Treasurer of Beltrami County in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and award the contract in the best interest of Beltrami County. Bruce Hasbargen PE Beltrami County Engineer Thomas Barry Beltrami County Administrator (Dec. 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 130967