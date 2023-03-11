ADVERTISEMENT FOR BEAVER MANAGEMENT QUOTES Quotes Close April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Beltrami County Highway Department NOTICE TO TRAPPERS: The Beltrami County Highway Department is looking for licensed trappers to assist with its nuisance beaver program. Interested trappers may pick up a Beaver Management Policy and Quote Form from the Beltrami County Highway Department, 2491 Adams Ave, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601, or call PH. 218-333-8173. Quotes will be accepted by the Beltrami County Highway Department until 10 am on April 4, 2023. Bruce Hasbargen P.E. Beltrami County Engineer