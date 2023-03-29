ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Bemid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Bemidji, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the “Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project” – SP No. 105-123-002, SP No. 105-130-002, and SP No. 105-131-001 - City Project #23-02 until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at the office of the City Engineer/Public Works Director at the Public Works Facility located at 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, at which time all Bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. The Project involves: Remove Manhole or Catch Basin – 21 each; Remove Curb and Gutter – 7,531 LF; Remove Sewer Pipe (Storm) – 2,007 LF; Remove Bituminous Pavement – 16,723 SY; Common Excavation – 5,090 CY; Aggregate Base Class 5 – 8,461 Ton; Type SP 12.5 Bituminous – 3,347 Ton; 4”, 6” Concrete Walk – 4,647 SF; Concrete Curb & Gutter B618 – 7,624 LF; 6” Concrete Driveway Pavement – 574 SY; Truncated Domes – 170 SF; Turf Establishment – 1.26 Acres; 12” – 30” RCP Pipe Sewer – 1,996 LF; Construct Drainage Structure, H, F – 71 LF; Construct Drainage Structure, 60-4020, 72-4020 – 15.71 LF; 6” PVC Pipe Sewer – 102 LF; Hydrant – 8; 6” Gate Valve – 5; 6” Watermain Ductile Iron – 84 LF; Sign Panels Type C, D – 123 SF; Rigid PVC Loop Detector – 5; 4” Line Paint Ground In – 6,569 LF; Crosswalk Paint Ground In – 348 SF. Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations; The office of the City Engineer/Public Works Director, located at 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 by inputting the Quest Project #8436672 on the website’s Project search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a non-refundable price of $50.00 per set which includes shipping. Please make check payable to “City of Bemidji” and send it to 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Please contact us at (218) 333-1850 if you have any questions. All bids must be in accordance with the Bidding Documents. A Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond. The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 13.7 % Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Michelle Miller, City Clerk March 27th, 2023 (March 29; April 5, 2023) 208443