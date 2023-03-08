ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Bemid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Bemidji, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the “2023 Street Renewal Project” – City Project #23-01 until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at the office of the City Engineer/Public Works Director at the Public Works Facility located at 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, at which time all Bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. The Project involves: Remove Curb and Gutter 5,000 LF; Remove Bituminous Pavement 10,700 SY; Remove Concrete Walk 16,500 SF; Remove Sewer Pipe (Storm) 1,750 LF; Remove Manhole or Catch Basin 18 each; Remove Sewer Pipe (Sanitary) 2,300 LF; Remove Manhole 4 each; Subgrade Excavation 3,000 CY; Aggregate Base Class 5 5,500 Tons; Type SP 12.5 Bituminous 1,600 Ton; 4” Concrete Walk 17,500 SF; 6” Concrete Walk 4,300 SF; Concrete Curb & Gutter B618 5,000 LF; 6” Concrete Pavement 400 SY; Truncated Domes 350 SF; Turf Establishment 1.8 Acres; 12” - 24” RCP Pipe Sewer 1,800 LF; Construct Drainage Structure, H up to 48” 40 LF; Construct Drainage Structure, F up to 48” 60 LF; Construct Drainage Structure, 60-4020 up to 48” 32 LF; 8” PVC Pipe Sewer 40 LF; 10” PVC Pipe Sewer 40 LF; 12” PVC Pipe Sewer 1,250 LF; 15” PVC Pipe Sewer 1,050 LF; 4” PVC Sanitary Service Pipe 500 LF; Construct Sanitary Structure 50 LF; Remove Water Main 1,660 LF; Temporary Water Service; 1” Copper Water Service 1,400 LF; 6”- 8” Water main Ductile Iron 1,650 LF Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations; The office of the City Engineer/Public Works Director, located at 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 by inputting the Quest Project #8419345 on the website’s Project search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a non-refundable price of $50.00 per set which includes shipping. Please make check payable to “City of Bemidji” and send it to 1351 5th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Please contact us at (218) 333-1850 if you have any questions. All bids must be in accordance with the Bidding Documents. A Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond. The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. Read carefully the wage scales and Division A of the special provisions as they affect this/these project/projects. Michelle Miller, City Clerk March 6th, 2023 (March 8 & 15, 2023) 201407