ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Tavistock/S. Movi

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Tavistock/S. Movil Paving Northern Township, Minnesota The Township of Northern, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the Tavistock/S. Movil Paving Project, until 11:00 AM Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the office of the Clerk of Northern Township, Mailing Address: 445 Town Hall Road NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, at which time all bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. The Project involves the following items and approximate quantities: 48 Road Stations of base preparation, 3,300 tons Bituminous pavement and permanent pavement markings. All Bids must be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by (contact to order bid documents): Freeberg & Grund 321 Beltrami Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 759-9218 Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $50.00 by inputting Quest project #8421590 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may be obtained from the Engineer at the address stipulated above upon a non-refundable payment of $90.00 for each 11x17 set. Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each Bid. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract. The Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. March 10, 2023 Mary Israelson, Town Clerk, Northern Township (March 15 & 18, 2023) 203221