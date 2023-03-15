ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS RED LAKE RESERVATION RED LAKE NE HOUSING UTILITIES EXTENSION General Notice The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: RED LAKE NE HOUSING UTILITIES EXTENSION Project No. 16-121 Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the office of Red Lake Engineering located at Main Ave in Red Lake, MN (one block north of Highway 1), until Thursday, April 6th, at 2:00 p.m. local time. At that time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The opening and reading of the Bids may be modified subject to COVID-19 preventative measures. The Project includes the following Work: Approximately 2300 L.F. RC Storm sewer, 5400 L.F. sanitary sewer, 1 sanitary lift station, 1500 L.F. watermain, 4700 L.F. directional drilling (2”-8”), 3500 L.F. concrete curb and gutter, 1700 ton bituminous, 2 acres clearing and grubbing, and related removals, erosion control, and restoration. Bids are requested for the following Contract: RL NE Housing Utilities Extension/Project No. 16-121 Obtaining the Bidding Documents The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Northern Engineering & Consulting, Inc. 2216 Tod Ct NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Phone: 218-444-4860 Contact Person: Michael McFarlane email: Michael.mcfarlane@neciusa.com Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bidding Documents may be purchased from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Cost does not include shipping charges. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents or electronic documents on compact disk will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery service. The shipping charge amount will depend on the shipping method chosen. Bidding Documents are available for purchase in the following formats: Format Cost Bidding Documents (including Half-Size Drawings) $30 Electronic download of Bidding Documents from QUEST CDN $30 Bidding Documents also may be examined at the following locatons: Duluth Builders Exchange, Duluth, MN Fargo-Moorhead Builders Exchange St. Cloud Builders Exchange, St. Cloud, MN Pre-bid Conference A pre-bid conference for the Project will not be held. Questions should be directed to Michael C. McFarlane at the issuing office as listed above. Instructions to Bidders. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waivers, if any listed, apply to this contract. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians By: Dean Branchaud Title: Director, Tribal Engineering Date: March 13, 2023 (March 15 & 22, 2023) 203500