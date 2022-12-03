ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS DEEP PORTAGE LEAR

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS DEEP PORTAGE LEARNING CENTER DRYWALL REPLACEMENT Notice is hereby given that bids will be received for DEEP PORTAGE LEARNING CENTER DRYWALL REPLACEMENT PROJECT. Project Description: Request to have contractor replace, and paint damaged drywall throughout several rooms of the facility. All areas are identified on the Deep Portage Bid Worksheet. The contractor will be responsible for replacing the affected areas only unless a change order is approved. The intent of the project is to repair water damage caused by ice damns. Project Completion Time: The Contractor agrees to a completion date no later than June 1, 2023. The contractor agrees to complete all work within 21 calendar days of starting the project. Work preference for the follow weeks because of little or no facility usage: Dec 19-30, 2022, January 2-3, 2023 March 20-24, 2023 Site Visitation: A prebid tour of the site for all interested Contractors will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Deep Portage Learning Center, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW, Hackensack, MN 56452. Owner’s Right: Cass County reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any or all bids. Any bid withdrawn in that time period will sacrifice the bid security. Bid Description: The contractor shall submit a lump sum price with unit pricing for the work to be completed under this RFP. The price will include the contractor’s labor, overhead, profit, and all contingencies in connection therewith, as no allowance will be made later for such items. Bid will be received until Monday December 12, 2022; 4:30PM. Bids Due at: Cass County Central Services Office, Attention: Tom Buhl, 303 Minnesota Ave W., PO 3000, Walker, MN 56484 or by email at tom.buhl@casscountymn.gov Complete bidding information may be obtained by contacting: Tom Buhl, Central Services Director, (218)547-7270 or on the Cass County Website www.casscountymn.gov (Dec. 3, 2022) 127081