ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CLEANING SERVICES FOR CASS COUNTY HHVS BUILDING IN WALKER, MN The Cass County Board of Commissioners is seeking bids for CLEANING SERVICES FOR THE HEALTH, HUMAN, AND VETERANS SERVICES BUILDING IN WALKER, MN, located at 400 Michigan Ave. Further information may be obtained from the Cass County Website, www.casscountymn.gov., or Central Services Department, 303 MN Ave. West, Courthouse, Walker, MN 56484-3000, telephone (218) 547-7270, by e-mail tom.buhl@casscountymn.gov Site Visitation: A pre-bid tour of the site for all interested Contractors will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday May 23, 2023. Proposals are to be submitted to the Cass County Central Services Department, 303 Minnesota Avenue, Courthouse, Walker, MN 56484-3000 no later than 12:00 p.m. on May 26, 2023. Cass County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals submitted. (May 10 & 17, 2023) 222375