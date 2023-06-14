ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Cartway Road NW E

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Cartway Road NW Eckles Township, Minnesota The Township of Eckles, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the Cartway Road NW project, until 11:00 AM Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the office of Freeberg & Grund, Mailing Address: 321 Beltrami Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, at which time all bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. The Project involves the following items and approximate quantities: 4 Ac Clear and Grub, 3 Ac timber prep (limbed and lengthed), 5,000 CY Unclassified Excavation, 5,200 tons Aggregate Base Class V(mod.), 26 install pipe culverts with aprons and 5 AC of Turf Establishment. All Bids must be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by (contact to order bid documents): Freeberg & Grund 321 Beltrami Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 759-9218 Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $60.00 by inputting Quest project #8555074 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may be obtained from the Engineer at the address stipulated above upon a non-refundable payment of $80.00 for each 11x17 set. Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each Bid. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract. The Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. June 6, 2023 Mary Lou Milender, Town Clerk, Eckles Township (June 14 & 17, 2023) 233252