ADVERTISEMENT: Beltrami County is lookin

ADVERTISEMENT: Beltrami County is looking for two citizen volunteers to serve on the Jail Project Steering Committee and the Jail Design and Operations Sub Committee. These Committees will review information and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the County’s New Jail Project. The term is indefinite and meetings will be held generally twice per month for the next 2 years. Interested citizens can send a letter of interest, including background qualifications or resumes to the County Administrator’s Office, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or electronically to: tom.barry@co.beltrami.mn.us. Applications/Letters of interest are due by September 15, 2023. (Aug. 5, & 12; Sept. 2, 2023) 246551