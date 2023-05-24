23-115923 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 29, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $104,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher A Steffen and Jocelyn Steffen, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1000157-0005053724-6 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: America’s Wholesale Lender SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 18, 2005, Beltrami County Recorder, as Document Number A000452465 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-20CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-20CB LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: THE NORTH 40 RODS OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, LESS THE WEST 72O FEET AND LESS THE EAST 20 RODS, SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 147, RANGE 32 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 7538 Birchmont Beach Rd Ne, Bemidji, MN 56601 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 480033300 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $93,668.06 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 30, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2023, or the next business day if November 30, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 21, 2023 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-20CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-20CB Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 30, 2023, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to July 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 11, 2024. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: May 17, 2023 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-20CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-20CB Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 23-115923 (May 24, 2023) 225938