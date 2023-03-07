99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rubado Column Mug

Jared Rubado

Sports Editor

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Bemidji Pioneer as of February 2023. Jared is a former sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and the former sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.You can reach Jared via email at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or by phone at 218-316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.

‘I was lucky enough to call him my friend:' Jim McKeon leaves a legacy of love on and off the field
Jim McKeon's passing shook the Bemidji football community to its core. He will be remembered as a good coach, a great father and a tremendous friend.
March 07, 2023 10:00 AM
By  Jared Rubado