It happened once before: Looking back at Bemidji’s unrecognized 1923 state baseball championship

The Minnesota State High School League website lists every state tournament appearance and champion in each sport since 1947.

The Bemidji High School baseball team is well represented in the MSHSL’s Tournament Archive. The Lumberjacks have competed for 20 different state titles since their inaugural appearance in 1948. Only 25 years after their first, BHS hung its first and only state championship banner after the 1973 Jacks beat Glencoe, Park Center and Winona at Midway Stadium in St. Paul.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Bemidji’s well-documented state championship baseball team. But what if it wasn’t the first BHS baseball state championship? What if it happened once before?

In the days following Bemidji’s 1973 state championship, a celebratory page ran in the June 12 edition of the Pioneer. Congratulatory advertisements bordered three photos, one of which claimed the 1923 BHS baseball team was the program’s first champion.

So why isn’t the Jacks’ first state championship in the MSHSL’s Tournament Archive? Well, because it’s not an official championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the photo in the June 12, 1973, edition of the Pioneer, “Baseball was dropped in the late ’20s, and the State High School League started recognizing tourney play in 1947.” However, just a few years before the sport was dropped, the local players made a rare trip outside of the area to bring home the program’s first championship.

It starts with eight

On April 25, 1923, the Pioneer published a blurb on local teams’ high school baseball schedules. Bemidji played eight games – one home and one on the road against Kelliher, Northome, Deer River and Fosston.

The team with the best record after those eight games won the League Championship and was given the Silver Trophy by the Spalding Bros. Winning the Silver Trophy meant a school had a claim to being the best high school baseball team in “northern Minnesota.”

To better understand the culture of Minnesota high school baseball in 1923, we have to look at how local scribes covered the game. No players or coaches were quoted after games. Each sports section ran without bylines. The Pioneer rarely ran photos of the team and articles served as the only source of information for fans.

Arguably the most considerable discrepancy between baseball then and now was the “prizes” given to local players for performing better in games. Before Bemidji took the field for their third game of the season, a May 4, 1923, edition of the Pioneer ran a piece titled, “Prizes offered (to) those who deliver the goods.”

Many Bemidji businesses donated rewards to incentivize BHS players. Prizes included new baseballs, chocolate, neckties, trousers, chewing gum, hats, stockings, sweaters, free dry cleaning, a gold belt chain, free meals, photos, coffee, cufflinks, socks, flashlights and ice cream. Players earned prizes for doing just about anything offensively and defensively.

The Pioneer also published previews in the days leading up to games, though not the kind of previews 21st-century readers are accustomed to seeing. Before the final game of the regular season, the May 25, 1923, edition of the Pioneer ran a story under the headline “Locals have clean slate to date and home to keep championship claim clean.”

Local reporters would call the coaches at least two days before games to get each team’s starting lineup. Previews would “urge fans to attend” to combat an opposing team’s “large delegation of fans” making the trip. The BHS boys band also performed for Bemidji’s final regular season game against Kelliher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship chase

Led by head coach Dr. Joe Dietrich, the Bemidji team had at least 13 players, including Oscar Baney, Vern Hickerson, Allen Cline, Palmer Peterson, Francis Rhea, Claire “Lefty” Roglien, Baney Roglien, Les Boe, Les Bailey and Bill Aldrich. Players with the last names, Sullivan, Woock and Delaney did not have their first names mentioned in the Pioneer during the season.

Winning was customary for the 1923 BHS team as they cruised to a 6-0 start, beating Fosston, Deer River and Northome twice. The Silver Trophy-clinching win wasn’t much of a sweat either. Bemidfji rolled over Kelliher 15-6 to win its second consecutive Northern Minnesota High School Baseball League title.

The 1973 Bemiidji High School state championship ad page in the Bemidji Pioneer.

One championship wasn’t enough for Dietrich. Before BHS beat Kelliher again to close the season with a perfect 8-0 record, Dietrich published an open challenge to “any high school team in the state, especially the scholastic teams of St. Paul and Minneapolis.”

Three days after the initial challenge, the Pioneer wrote “Bemidji has issued a challenge to Waseca High School, winner of the league championship in the southern part of the state, and it is likely that a game may be arranged shortly.”

Weeks went by without a response until Montrose, a small town east of Minneapolis, was up for the task. The June 15, 1923, edition of the Pioneer wrote: “Virtual championship of Minnesota high school baseball teams is to be decided at St. Cloud Saturday afternoon when the Bemidji nine and the Montrose team meet at 3 o’clock in response to a challenge issued some time ago by Bemidji to any southern Minnesota nine which considered itself championship material and which had a just claim to such honors.”

With transportation donated by the Kiwanis club, the BHS baseball team made its first trip outside of the top half of the state for its most significant game of the summer, one that decided the “state scholastic baseball championship.”

Walk-off winner

Despite what the Pioneer called “the poorest fielding game of the season,” Bemidji made good on its open challenge, beating Montrose 8-7 in 10 innings. Though, it didn’t come without a few nail-biting innings.

Dietrich won the opening coin toss and elected to take the field first. A scoreless frame preceded a three-run offensive burst from BHS. Hickerson, Cline and Boe drove in runs before Cline was caught in a rundown to end the inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montrose got two runs back in the top of the second, then tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning. The southern champions took their first lead in the fifth inning with a furious two-out rally. A passed ball on a strikeout kept the fifth inning alive for Montrose. The next batter reached with a weakly-hit single before a double cleared the bases. Montrose made it 6-3 by scoring on an error in the next at-bat.

Peterson started Bemidji’s comeback effort with a single and a steal in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bailey brought him home with a double, then scored on an error to cut the lead to 6-5.

Bemidji and Montrose traded runs in the seventh. BHS tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Boe scored on another error.

Needing an extra inning to decide a winner, Bemidji’s gamesmanship in the top half of the 10th proved to be the difference. With a Montrose runner on first base one out, an infield pop fly turned into a double play. Boe intentionally let the ball hit the ground, got the force out at second base and doubled up the batter lazily running to first.

Boe wasn’t done being the hero. With a runner on third base and no outs, Montrose thwarted two Bemidji squeeze attempts, setting the stage for Boe. The BHS shortstop lined a ball into center field, bringing the winning run home and giving Bemidji its first state championship.

Not only was it the first time Bemidji had a claim to Minnesota’s top high school baseball honor, but the Pioneer also wrote, “This is the first time in the history of scholastic baseball in Minnesota that a southern and a northern team have met.”

Whether or not that claim is valid, June 18, 2023, was, at the very least, the first time Bemidji traveled to play a Metro-area baseball team.

It’s easy to understand why the MSHSL doesn’t recognize championships before 1947. There wasn’t a viable system in place to crown the best teams. Baseball isn’t professional wrestling, and open challenges aren’t a reasonable way to consider champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, two teams in 1923 did what they could to compete against the best within their means. And while the MSHSL Tournament Archive or the banners hanging in the BHS Gymnasium will tell you the Jacks won their first and only championship in 1973, know that it happened once before.

