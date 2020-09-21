Numerous Native American contributors teamed up with Forum Communications to share their stories and provide perspective on the impacts of COVID-19.
The project includes essays, a poem, original song and video interviews by Native American contributors, and original reporting by Forum Communications journalists and freelance writers. Find links to the project's content below.
"Voices"
The "Voices" portion of the "Indigenous Impacts" project features essays, poetry, video and more by members of Native American communities in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
"We Carry the Last Century" - Poem by Denise K. Lajimodiere
What do I worry about first? - Essay by Christopher Bordeaux
We need to create equity - Essay by Sage Davis
The travels of Moose Meat Pete - Essay by Phoebe Smith-Davis
"Legacy" featuring Gene Thin Elk - Song by Tanner Drappeau
Amidst dark times, resilience - Essay by Curtis E. Rogers
Turning inward in isolation - Essay by Michele Hakala-Beeksma
COVID-19 has changed my life in many ways - Essay by Beth Roy
The Sitting Bull Plan - Essay by Winona LaDuke
Friend’s death from coronavirus ‘a wakeup call’ - Essay by Eddie Chuculate
Deep concern in Ojibwe country- Essay by Anton Treuer
The Unconquered and Unconquerable - Essay by Cherokee Durant
Homesick for Red Lake - Essay by Byron Graves
What if everything about this life disappears? - Essay by Shandelle Friedman
Pandemic "another layer of pressure and worry"- Essay by Serena J. Graves
Video compilation: Personal perspectives on how coronavirus has indigenous people, loved ones, and the Native American community - Multiple contributors
Multimedia
Several Native American contributors interviewed members of their communities for a video, and Tanner Drappeau produced a song.
Stories
This project also includes stories on a range of issues related to Native American communities and the coronavirus.
Series looks at how Native American communities are responding to COVID-19
19th century journal foreshadows effect of colonization, neglect on Native American public health
'It's home': The saga of two Dakota Sioux reservations, born of injustice, but enduring cultural homelands
Tests for tribes -- one way Mayo makes amends with Native Americans
In American Indian communities, questions about COVID-19 test access remain
South Dakota COVID-19 checkpoints highlight fractures, strength in tribal relations
'I don’t want you to go through what I did': Peggy Flanagan says her brother's death shaped Minnesota pandemic response
Tribes dealt severe economic blow as pandemic squeezes casino revenues
Artists find strength, inspiration in their communities and history
Federal COVID-19 relief poured millions of dollars into Indian Country. Was it enough?
Across the region
An interactive map shows the reservations in the tri-state area and the tribal affiliation and demographics of each. Tens of thousands of residents live on and off the reservations.