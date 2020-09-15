Do they want us to be Pan-Indians again because it is a Pan-demic?

A sonnet … of sorts ... thinkingly thinking thoughtful thoughts thoughtfully thinking social life is not a life with a mask.

Distancing can only mean no more hugs.

Changed routines are hard to make your routines.

Knowing who we are but not knowing why.

Giving in to depressed feelings not joy.

Letting these things like Lysol smell safe for all.

Meeting our needs never meeting their needs.

Talking to self to someone six short months.

Virtual connections, virtual touch.

Zoom in to lives, zoom out of their lives.

Mailing things every day is our life.

Writing meaningless words meaninglessly.

Ending your child’s life for education.

Too many thoughts, what do I worry about first? Are there really things to smile about? People are connecting more now than ever before. We have seen murder by the ones who are suppose “to serve and to protect.” We are in the middle of a global event that we have no control over, and we can make it less deadly. But many people do not want to lose control, and they take control of their hatred and blame everyone that they have learned to have hatred. They are given the right to be racist to carry out their hate because they cannot control unci maka. We are not safe in a country that forced us to become citizens as a way to be safe, laws were made to keep us safe and people were trained to keep us.

Many changes were forced upon the world and the majority of the world saw that. WE saw too many deaths ... We carried on with life waiting our turn, and We tried to make it seem that things were going to be the same ... our sacred ceremonies and celebrations -- international and local wacipi.

The uncertainty of the time, uncertainty of the next minute, uncertain planning for tomorrow ... holidays, what the children look to planning for Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, celebrations ceremonies. We waited for supplies -- what to buy and have around ... excessive cleaning needed ... Homeless street people are clean and fresh, and are well fed and cared for. WE relied on technology; it now controls our lives, we do not control or utilize technology for our benefit, it uses us for its benefit ... Life goes on.

We learned more about America’s factful, sometimes true history. We learned more of the strength of our ancestors that we knew before. We learned to teach our children the truth without it being a challenge because it is factual, and most times true, and America does not deny it but hate or love us, hate or love each other. Our ancestors said we needed to hunker down for the future because the world will need us. This is one of the times our ancestors told us about, and now we are the ancestors to tell our children’s children, children, children, children, children’s children.

About the author

Galen LaRoche (Christopher Bordeaux), Sicangu Lakota, enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, is married to Deborah and has four children and numerous Takoja. He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a K-12 Gifted and Talented Endorsement, and a master’s degree in education administration. LaRoche currently is an education consultant and spends time writing. For more than 20 years, LaRoche has been a member of the Oak Lake Writers Society. He also is a photographer, and his work has won numerous awards.