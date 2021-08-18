A 5-year-old from Dent was seriously injured in a weekend crash involving in Hubbard County and a Bemidji man who was one of the drivers admitted he had been smoking marijuana, authorities say.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Hubbard County Road 4 south of Lake George on Saturday, Aug. 14, at around 8:30 a.m., a Facebook report from the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said.

A 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Daniel Keezer, 30, of Bemidji, was northbound on Country Road 4 when he entered the oncoming lane of traffic. He struck a 2005 Cadillac driven by Jamie Hill, 26, of Dent, head-on. Hill's vehicle had three other passengers, including the 5-year-old child.

The child suffered a serious head injury that was bleeding profusely and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The two other Cadillac passengers received minor injuries.

Keezer admitted to Hubbard County deputies that he had smoked marijuana earlier and fell asleep, which caused the crash. He was also airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to receive head injury treatment. A sample of his blood was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.