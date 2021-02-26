ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The Minnesota Great River Road, which is part of a national scenic byway that runs 3,000 miles from Minnesota to Louisiana, has been awarded the highest of byway designations by the Federal Highway Administration: All-American Road.

To receive All-American Road status, a road must possess nationally significant qualities and have one-of-a-kind features that exist nowhere else, making the byway a “destination unto itself,” a release said.

“We invite travelers from near and far to explore the Minnesota Great River Road and find out what we already know: Our Mississippi River changes its character more often than in any other state, offering places of scenic beauty from the intimate to the majestic,” MN Mississippi River Parkway Commission Chair Sen. David Senjem, said in the release. “Along its course, you will find sites connected to our national narrative, from the tragic to triumphant.”

The 565-mile Minnesota Great River Road earned its All-American Road status because it is designated along a cornucopia of state and local roads -- from the iconic Lake Itasca headwaters to the Iowa border -- and includes evolving river landscapes that feature 40-plus cities hosting river exploration.

According to the release, both residents and tourists are invited to experience over 700 Mississippi River historical, scenic, recreational, cultural, natural and archaeological features of the road, along with its 12 specially designated Great River Road Interpretive Centers.

There were 16 standout features selected for the nomination to represent the overall magic of the Minnesota Great River Road. They include:

Eight Unique Scenic Reaches

Lake Itasca: The Mississippi River’s birthplace.

Serpentine River: A twisting, snaking river that confounds the best of paddlers.

Headwaters Lakes: Part of America’s first reservoir system meant to augment navigation.

Prairie River: Where the Mississippi grows into adolescence and straightens out.

St. Anthony Falls: The Great River’s only major waterfall.

The Gorge: Where the river falls 110 feet over 8.5 miles through a narrow canyon.

Where the Big River Begins: Here the Mississippi becomes the river of Mark Twain.

Driftless Area: Where majestic bluffs frame the broad river and valley.

Eight Historic Features

Rustic Architecture of Itasca State Park: Blending architecture with nature.

Headwaters Dams: Create reservoirs that now serve recreation and wild rice production.

Charles Lindbergh House & Museum: Boyhood home of America’s most famous pilot.

Oliver Kelley Farm: Historic living farm experience of national farm movement leader.

St. Anthony Falls Historic District: Where Pillsbury & Gold Medal Flour and General Mills began.

Historic Fort Snelling: From frontier outpost to World War II – stories of tragedy and heroism.

I-mni'-za-ska-dan (Dayton’s Bluff): Site of Hopewell Culture mounds dating back nearly 2,000 years.

River Towns (especially the historic districts of Hastings to Iowa Border towns): Quintessential river towns.

The Great River Road was created in 1938 and includes Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Travelers planning a journey can find information from all ten Mississippi River states at www.experiencemississippiriver.com and Minnesota Great River Road interactive mapping, digital travel guides and more at www.mnmississippiriver.com.