BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Public Health is reminding residents to follow coronavirus guidelines, as the number of active cases the department is tracking remains well over 100.

On Tuesday, Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen said the department is now tracking 115 cases with six hospitalized. Along with those six, Borgen said another six residents who live outside of Beltrami are also being treated locally at area medical centers, bringing the total to 12.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, the total number of recorded cases in Beltrami County since the pandemic began is 797. With nearly 600 of those being just in the last few months.

On Aug. 4, the number of recorded cases was 200, and by Aug. 28 it was 313. On Sept. 29, the number reached 450 and on Oct. 6, Beltrami County hit 612 cases. Of those cases in the county, Borgen said seven resulted in death.

Numbers have been rising for counties surrounding Beltrami, too. MDH's latest update showed:

Cass County with 320.

Clearwater County with 84.

Hubbard County with 335.

Itasca County with 684.

Lake of the Woods County with 42.

Koochiching County with 162.

Marshall County with 88.

Pennington County with 165.

Roseau County with 199.

Additionally, nearby Polk County has 502 total cases. Across the state as a whole, there have now been 125,531 positive cases, with 111,634 people out of isolation. The virus has resulted in 2,246 deaths in Minnesota.

In northern Minnesota, the two highest counties are St. Louis with 2,689 and Clay with 2,073. Clay County is home to Moorhead, which is part of the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area, while St. Louis has the city of Duluth, which is part of the Duluth-Superior metropolitan area.

Moving forward in the ongoing pandemic, Borgen said discussions have started about ventilation, as colder temperatures have moved into the area.

"A lot of people are pretty nervous about the cold weather," Borgen said. "We know that COVID spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, and now most things will be moving indoors. So, now ventilation becomes one of the considerations.

"The schools and some businesses are working on assessing their ventilation system to make sure they can keep fresh air coming in and keep those air exchanges going. Although that becomes harder and harder as it gets colder, since you're bringing in more cold air and working the heating system more. That's going to be a challenge to manage as we enter into this heating season."

Another impact of colder weather is the return of cold and flu season. Borgen said because COVID shares many of the same symptoms as those two diseases, there's an expectation that more people will need to be tested. To help mitigate the problem, Borgen is encouraging citizens to get flu shots.

"We really encourage everyone to get it as soon as it's available," Borgen said. "Flu vaccines come from a variety of providers and it can come to places in batches, so sometimes a place will run out. For those who run into that, keep checking back or check with your provider, they'll be able to find a flu shot for you somewhere."

Along with getting the flu shot, Borgen said residents have to remember the COVID safety precautions.

"It's that same message of staying attentive to what's around them," Borgen said. "We see cases where people contract the virus, and then they bring it home and it's spread in the household. It's really important that people are aware of what their activities are like when they're away from home, continue to wear their masks and practice social distancing.

"We understand the COVID fatigue where people just want to get back to normal," said Borgen. "Unfortunately, we're just not there yet. We need to ask people to have that patience and practice those guidelines."