Follow here for a look at photos from throughout the day, as President Donald Trump visits Bemidji Friday, Sept. 18.
Jerry Hemstad, 67, of Bemidji waves a Trump flag in front of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox in downtown Bemidji on Friday. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A veteran holds up a sign in support of Democratic candidate Joe Biden during Indivisible Bemidji's Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally on Friday afternoon in Bemidji. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A protester pumps his fist to passing cars during the Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A protestor waves to passing vehicles along Bemidji Avenue as part of Indivisible Bemidji's Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally on Friday. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A protester holds up a "Make America Smart Again" sign for passing traffic on Friday as part of the Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally in Bemidji. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
Protesters hold up signs in support of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris as part of Indivisible Bemidji's Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally on Friday afternoon in Bemidji. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
Supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden line the downtown streets for Indivisible Bemidji's Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values rally on Friday afternoon in Bemidji. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trump rally attendees enter Bemidji Aviation Services ahead of Trumps speech at 6 p.m. Friday. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trump rally attendees enter Bemidji Aviation Services ahead of Trumps speech at 6 p.m. Friday. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A 50-foot sign welcoming President Donald Trump on a semitrailer was put up along U.S. Highway 2 on Thursday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trucks and cars were decked out with Donald Trump signs and flags Thursday night, Sept. 17, to take part in a Trump parade held at Wilton Liquor Store. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trucks and cars were decked out with Donald Trump signs and flags Thursday night, Sept. 17, to take part in a Trump parade held at Wilton Liquor Store. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
A crew from NBC broadcasts from downtown Bemidji at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning near the Historic Chief Theater ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Fargo-based radio talk show host Scott Hennen broadcasts with Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder on Hennen’s show “What’s on Your Mind?” on Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A rally attendee waits in line with a sign for President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A man sits in a folding chair around 10 a.m. while waiting in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rally attendees sit on a bus at 10:30 a.m. ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rally attendees wait in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Hundreds of people wait in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rally attendees bow their heads for a prayer at 10 a.m. ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Law enforcement blocks Moberg Drive NW leading to the airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s 6 p.m. rally on Friday in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A look at the venue for tonight's event with President Trump at Bemidji Aviation Services. (Todd Keute / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rally attendees will be able to watch President Trump's speech tonight on a big screen located outside the main venue. (Todd Keute / Bemidji Pioneer)
Hundreds wait in line at Bemidji Aviation Services ahead of President Trump's rally tonight. (Submitted photo)
Trump supporters wait in line to load buses near Sanford Bemidji Medical Center ahead of the president's visit to town. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
(Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A Trump parade was held at Wilton Liquor Store Thursday night, Sept. 17, in celebration of President Trump's upcoming visit to Bemidji. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
Melody Kirkpatrick sets up signs for “Knitting for Justice,” an everyday activity in which she knits while peacefully protesting what she calls injustices in the world, in downtown Bemidji. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Minnesota Loggers & Truckers for Trump rumble through downtown Bemidji on Friday morning. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
Tractors parade into Bemidji with Trump flags and signs along U.S. Highway 2 on Friday. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
A participant in the Minnesota Loggers & Truckers for Trump caravan displays a "Make Logging Great Again" sign in support of President Donald Trump on Friday. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
A volunteer prays for President Donald Trump with people waiting to load buses near Sanford Bemidji Medical Center ahead of Friday's rally. (Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bo Ernst arrives in Bemidji from Orr, Minn., on Friday afternoon. Ernst had decorated his white truck with red lettering in support of President Donald Trump. (Bria Barton / Bemidji Pioneer)
Hundreds are lined up near Sanford Hospital in Bemidji at 9:50 a.m. on Friday morning, Sept. 18, waiting to see President Donald Trump. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
People board buses to attend the President Trump campaign rally at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Bemidji Pioneer