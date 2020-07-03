ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Brent Michael Latuff was last seen leaving a family cabin on County Road 11 Northeast in Douglas County on Sunday, June 28. Latuff lives in the Plymouth area of the Twin Cities.

Family and friends have been unable to contact Latuff and there has not been any activity on his cellphone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Latuff was driving a grayish/brown, sand-colored 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup with Minnesota license plate 698VZE. He was pulling a silver/gray enclosed trailer with a greenish brown canoe on top.

Anyone who has seen Latuff or has had contact with him should contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.




