BEMIDJI -- Due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the Watermark Art Center has announced the cancellation of this year’s Art in the Park, originally scheduled for July 18-19.

However, planning has already begun for next year’s event, and a date has been set for July 17-18, 2021.

“As we try to navigate the uncertainty of what happens next, we are working tirelessly to provide arts programming through avenues that allow all of us to maintain our distance, health and safety,” Lisa Seter, Watermark Art Center communications director, said in a press release.

As Watermark Art Center continues with virtual exhibits and educational programming, the center is also preparing to reopen to the public, the press release said.

“Our focus is to allow visitors, once again, to enjoy the artwork in our galleries and retail store while ensuring everyone feels comfortable and safe,” Seter said.