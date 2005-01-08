BROOKLYN CENTER -- The Minnesota State High School League announced Wednesday the continued suspension of all participation in spring activities at all member schools until the current school closure declaration is lifted.

The decision was made in alignment with Gov. Tim Walz’s extension of school closures through May 4, meaning the earliest date for spring sports has been pushed back to May 5. Walz issued a “stay at home” order effective 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 27, through 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota.

“Pending a reopening of schools by the Governor, return to participation protocols will be determined and communicated by the MSHSL Board and MSHSL staff,” the MSHSL said in a release. “No decisions regarding the cancellation of spring activities have been made at this time.”

The affected teams at Bemidji High School include baseball, boys and girls golf, softball, boys tennis, and boys and girls track and field.

“In alignment with state leadership and the Governor, we support the actions to limit gatherings and to stay home as directed,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said in the release. “… The continued suspension of fine arts and athletic activities within our member schools is an example of our responsibility to the health and safety of our students, schools and communities.”

The league said additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.

The MSHSL previously announced on March 13 that spring sports competition could begin April 6. The remaining winter sports competitions were also canceled on March 13.

