Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday

Assault

10:09 a.m. Monday, a deputy took a report of an alleged sexual assault in Grygla.

3:05 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for domestic assault and third-degree assault.

DWI

8:58 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 2 and Jefferson Ave. SW.

4:57 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 8000 block of Old Long Lake Road NW.

11:57 p.m. Friday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 9500 block of Trengove Road NW.

2:44 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the 4300 block of Luomas Lane SE for a DWI, fleeing an officer and a warrant. Two other people were also arrested at the time, including a 26-year-old woman, who was arrested for fleeing an officer and fifth-degree drug possession, and a 31-year-old woman, who was arrested for fleeing an officer and multiple warrants.

1:07 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Shannon Lane SE.

Warrants

3:44 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of First Street East and Gould Avenue Southeast for multiple warrants, as well as a fifth-degree drug sale and giving an officer false information.

12:34 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 59-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Fjordes Court SE and Little Norway Ave. SE.

7:08 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 10000 block of Faith Drive NW.

8:50 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant near Solway.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

9:46 p.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

DWI

1:15 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Adams Ave. NW and Highway 2.

11:13 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 6400 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

1:12 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 100 block of Third St. NW.

Sexual Assault

9:57 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S. for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and child solicitation.

Theft

9:14 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for soliciting a juvenile to commit a theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

4:21 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for multiple charges, including theft, fleeing an officer, multiple warrants, drug possession, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

8:16 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for receiving stolen property.

Warrants

7:11 p.m. Monday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW for a felony warrant and for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

10:30 a.m. Monday, a 65-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 400 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

12:50 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW.

11:57 a.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2200 block of Conifer Ave. NW.

8:04 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.