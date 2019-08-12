BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School Assistant Principal Jill Walter isn’t too fond of being in the spotlight, but it managed to find her anyway.

The Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals named Walter assistant principal of the year for the northern part of the state. Walter was one of several assistant principals recognized by the association.

Although she was the one selected for the recognition, Walter was quick to point out that she is just one of the many teachers and administrators who are working on behalf of their students.

“I was humbled,” Walter said about receiving the award. “I know all of us work really hard and have good intentions. And to have that celebrated is pretty heartwarming.”

Walter is in her second year at Bemidji High School after having moved from Sebeka, Minn., with her family. Along with her husband, Craig, she has six children. They range in ages from two to 10, so none of them are at the high school yet.

The move from Sebeka meant working in a district with a lot more students. In Sebeka, there were 540 students in grades K-12. At Bemidji High School, however, there are roughly 1,500 students. So, even though she is one of two assistant principals at the high school, she still has more students under her care than she did as a principal in Sebeka.

“The same things that are troubling in our small schools are troubling in our big schools,” Walter said. “But, the best part about both Sebeka and Bemidji is that there are caring adults everywhere.”

Even though she is working in a larger district, she still strives to familiarize herself with the students under her care. A large part of her job is providing support for the students and connecting them to any resources they may need.

For that matter, she also knows the importance of supporting teachers. She was a classroom teacher herself for eight years prior to working her way up to an administrative level.

Walter is just as aware as anybody that some changes don't come overnight. However, she said being able to look back and see students progress in their abilities, even if it happens slowly, is one of things that keeps her motivated.

"We can leave the building every day feeling pretty heavy about the things that come to us as educators," Walter said. "In the end, if we're closing our door and leaving the parking lot and saying 'I did that because I felt like it was the best choice for the kids,' then that's motivating to come back into the parking lot the next day, open the door and say 'how's today going to go?'"