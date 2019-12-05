Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

10:23 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 3800 block of Cornflower Court SE for domestic assault, threats of violence, and a DWI.

DWI

1:42 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

8:13 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI and fifth-degree drug possession near the intersection of Division St. and Highway 2.

3:27 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Anne St. NW and Highway 71.

3:56 a.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Carr Lake Road SW and Ann Harbor Lane for a DWI and third-degree drug possession.

Warrants

9:57 p.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in the 7200 block of Belmont St. NW for a warrant and for violating an order for protection.

11:52 p.m. Saturday, two 33-year-old males were arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Windy Hill Lane SW.

2:29 a.m. Saturday, a number of people were arrested in the 500 block of Wood Ave. SE on various charges. They included a 36-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man. The charges included warrants, drug possession, obstruction, fleeing an officer and neglect or endangerment of a child.

12:43 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Washington Ave. and Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Drugs

2:29 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of Wood Ave. SE for first-degree drug possession and neglect or endangerment of a child.

DWI

2:12 a.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Fifth St. NW and Mississippi Ave. NW.

Fleeing

6:55 p.m. Friday, a 48-year-old man was stopped by an officer for riding a bicycle with no reflective gear near the intersection of First St. E and Walborg Ave. NE. The man was then arrested for fleeing an officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant.

Warrants

11:19 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

11:32 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.



