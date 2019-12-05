BEMIDJI -- In a pair of 4-1 votes, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners approved both the budget and tax levy for 2020, the latter being a 5.85 percent increase from 2019.

Voting in favor on both financial measures were Commissioners Richard Anderson, Craig Gaasvig, Jim Lucachick and Reed Olson. Commissioner Tim Sumner, meanwhile, voted no in both cases.

Before taking their votes, commissioners heard from several residents who had concerns over not only this year's tax levy increase, but the pattern of increases over the past few years. For example, in 2019, the tax levy increased by 5.83 percent from the 2018 amount. In 2018, the tax levy was 5.94 percent higher than it was in 2017.

According to county documents, one reason for the increase in the levy was from additions to staff in several departments. In total, $279,079 was added to the levy with the following staff additions:

An assistant county attorney and one legal assistant in the County Attorney's Office to help with the case load.

A new maintenance mechanic.

A jail training officer to accommodate the department's high turnover.

Two new case managers, one for adult mental health needs and another for developmentally disabled adults.

An adult protection investigator.

An eligibility specialist to help with the MNsure cases.

A half-time family home visiting nurse.

A right-of-way agent for the County Highway Department.

When speaking about staffing, Olson said the employee numbers are important, though, as departments have to deal with a high volume of cases.

"This is my third year on the board and one thing I've come to understand is compared to other counties, we have few employees," Olson said. "We were just talking with the sheriff today about the number of cases and calls they work on, and they are similar to departments that have three times the staff."

In total, the 2020 property tax levy will come to $24.8 million. When broken down by department and funds, the levy increases are as follows:

In the county's revenue fund, an increase from $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

In public safety, from $10.3 million in 2019 to $11.2 million next year.

For human services, from $8.2 million in 2019 to $8.4 million in 2020.

For roads and bridges, the number is remaining at $2.53 million.

The county's tax levy increase is also accommodating the rise in debt service payments for three of its buildings:

For the Beltrami County Jail, the debt service payment is increasing from $280,000 in 2019 to $353,687 in 2020.

For the Law Enforcement Center, the annual debt payment is rising from $250,000 to $282,125.

For the Beltrami County Judicial Center, the debt service payment is increasing from $600,000 to $640,000.

"When we started on the budget committee, we were given an initial proposal in the double digits for the tax levy, like a 12 percent increase," Gaasvig said. "We chopped it down as far as we could. We were definitely trying to keep the tax payer in mind. We also had an anomaly this coming year with a 27th pay period, and if it wasn't for that we'd have a significantly lower levy, probably a 4 percent increase."

In his remarks on the levy, Olson did note that the pattern of increases is unsustainable.

"We can't levy our way out of some of the issues," Olson said. "We're a very high-needs county with a low real estate valuation. So, our property tax is a very regressive tax. I think we need to reach out to the state as much as we can and let them know that we have needs that are uncommon throughout the 87 counties. That we have a special case here, with so many people that qualify for county services."

In his comments, Lucachick said the county's taxable land also plays a factor.

"A substantial statistic is only 25 percent of the land or so is taxable," Lucachick said. "The other 75 percent is not taxable. There's such a small amount of taxable land that has to absorb the entire levy."

In total, the expenditure budget for the county in 2020 will be $84.6 million.