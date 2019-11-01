DULUTH — Emma Hallmann climbed to second all-time on the Bemidji State volleyball team’s career digs list in a four-set (25-15, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18) loss at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday night.

Hallmann, a senior from Muskego, Wis., recorded her 1,394th career dig to move past Mary Gergen (1986-89) for second in program history. Only Brie Groskreutz (2006-10), the program’s all-time digs leader with 1,890, ranks higher than Hallmann.

The Beavers (7-17, 4-12 NSIC) dropped the first two sets before capturing their first set win against the Bulldogs (21-3, 14-2 NSIC) since 2010 with a 26-24 victory to keep the match alive.

The fourth set was tied as late as 11-11 before UMD cruised to a 25-18 win to clinch the match.

BSU hit .164 for the match and totaled 39 kills compared to Minnesota Duluth’s .293 hitting percentage and 67 kills.

Becky Schroeder led Bemidji State with 10 kills, while Anna Averkamp followed with eight, Julie Touchett with seven, and Randi Johnson and Haley Stolt with six apiece. Johnson hit .417 for the night, a career-best mark for the junior. Maddie Mackinac tallied 34 set assists to lead the team.

Hallmann’s 15 digs led the Beavers defensively, while Schroeder added 13 to earn the double-double. Touchett recorded five blocks (0s-5a) and Averkamp four (1s-3a).

BSU will host No. 16 Winona State and No. 22 Upper Iowa this weekend in its final home matches of the season on Friday and Saturday.