MADISON, Minn. — The man who was found dead at the scene of a west central Minnesota house fire Oct. 23 in Madison has been identified as Kenneth Allan Muehlbauer, age 62, of Madison, according to the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

He was a resident of the house. A woman who also lived at the residence was treated for symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.