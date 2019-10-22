The 4th Annual GigaZone Gaming Championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, and features no-cost gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, virtual reality, door prizes and more.

“There is no other gaming event like it anywhere I’ve seen,” Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications marketing supervisor, said in a press release. “It’s unique to our area, and we are very proud of our team for making it happen. There is no catch, everyone and anyone gets to game for free.”

A Paul Bunyan Communications event, the gaming championship is the largest Esports stadium-style gaming experience in northern Minnesota with over $5,000 in cash and prizes, the release said.

This year’s main stage tournament will feature “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate,” and players from around the area will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights. In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments of “Overwatch,” “Fortnite,” “Mario Kart 8,” “Madden 20” and “Magic the Gathering Booster Drafts.”

“There is a large gaming community in our area, and GigaZone Gaming Championship not only showcases some of the region’s best gamers, but it gives everyone a chance to get in on the action,” Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager, said in the release.

There is also a Cosplay Contest, and those who want to dress up could win prizes of up to $200 for the top costume of the weekend.

Registration for all tournaments will be on-site at the Sanford Center on Nov. 2 starting at 10 a.m. and will continue until full. Each tournament will take competitors on a first-come, first-served basis with the maximum number of entrants to be announced soon.

“We had such a great turnout last year and we hope even more will come to check it out this year,” Bissonette said.

More information about the event is available online at www.gigazonegaming.com.

If you go:

What: 4th Annual GigaZone Gaming Championship

When: Saturday, Nov. 2; doors open at 10 a.m.

Where: Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Dr. NE