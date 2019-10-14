BEMIDJI -- As the Blue Ox Marathon winded down Saturday, a shoeless runner could be spotted kneeling beside his footwear and then briefly kissing them by the finish line.

The running shoes belonged to Jim Barta, and the pair had just carried him on his 26th full marathon, which was also meant to be his last.

For the 64-year-old, this year’s Blue Ox Marathon was his retirement from marathoning, an activity that he began almost 40 years ago as a graduate student in Colorado.

“A marathon fell in line with the challenge of trying to obtain a master’s,” Barta, the dean of the College of Arts, Education and Humanities at Bemidji State University, said. “You start realizing that the only limitations are the ones you put on yourself, so the marathon just seemed to be a natural part of that.”

After catching the running bug, Barta participated in marathon after marathon -- from Colorado to as far as Norway -- until one day his marathons had become fewer and farther between.

And he realized he didn’t like that.

“My kids were in middle school, and a thought I had was ‘I’m telling my kids to go for it, so what am I doing?,’” Barta said. “So I signed up for them again, and they became a goal and also a recreation for me.”

But for many in the running community, marathoning isn’t just about endurance and sport. It’s believed that while the first half of a marathon is physical, the second half is mental -- and Barta can attest to that.

“In a big way for me, it’s probably as much spiritual as it is physical,” Barta said. “Running has been my emotional and psychological therapy. I can go out with all kinds of problems in my head, but I don’t think I’ve ever come back from a run where I’m still carrying any of it.”

Yet with a time of just over six hours Saturday, Barta admits he’s typically fallen into the underdog bracket -- and even more so as the years have passed.

“My times have inched longer, and I joke that during my last few, I have been out so long that my wife threatened to call in a missing persons report,” Barta said. “I never won a race or even was in the top half of my age group, but I was a finisher. I finished what I set out to do and, at least in my own mind, I felt like a winner.”

Barta, who typically participates in one marathon a year, said his training for his second Blue Ox Marathon was a bit atypical this time around. With his faithful golden retriever Baxter in tow, Barta only trained up to 17 miles rather than the 26-mile course length.

His reasoning: “When I know that I've done 17 miles, I know I can do nine more.”

But for Barta, his choice to take it easier on his body came a few years ago when he ran across another runner having a heart attack during a marathon.

“He survived, and I sent him my finisher medal because I figured he deserved it more than I did,” Barta said. “But I get scared, and I guess I don’t like feeling scared. But I reflect on that because it’s good to not be overconfident. There’s always that little fear: Is my body going to hold up? I hope so, but it’s a cool challenge.”

From Barta’s cotton shorts and sneakers of the 1980s to his moisture-wicking socks and GPS watch of today, marathons have changed but their individualized meanings to runners have endured.

Barta figures that over the years, he’s put in more than 35,000 miles running -- a distance about equivalent to running one and one-third times around the Earth.

And although Saturday marked his retirement from the marathoning life, even Barta is a bit skeptical of his own ultimatum.

“It gets in your blood,” Barta said. “For me, marathoning is a metaphor for life. You have to suit up, keep moving, and react to the hills and the valleys. I was reminded yet again that if we keep moving, we can finish anything. So as long as my body can do it, why not?”