BEMIDJI -- The public is invited to the Hands of Action International Empty Bowls Soup and Bread Meal Experience at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW. Attendees can enjoy a soup of their choice, including: African Peanut Stew or Roasted Corn Bisque and hear the stories and first hand accounts from the groups most recent mission trip members who served in Uganda, East Africa this summer, a release said.

Both French and gluten free bread will be available, along with coffee, Ugandan tea and lemon water. Tickets are $10 per person, and free for children 5 and younger. Pre-purchase tickets to guarantee a meal, by visiting www.handsofactioninternational.org .

The Fair Trade and Handmade pop up shoppe will open at 5:30 p.m. Meal service starts at 6 p.m., with a program to follow at 6:15 p.m. Hands of Action International is a Bemidji Area non-profit ministry with two schools in Uganda, serving nearly 1,000 children, the release said.