BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present Randal Dietrich, “Minnesota Military Museum” on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the community room at First Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., presentation from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Q&A from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Minnesotans have often been first to the fight: the first to offer troops in defense of the Union in 1861; the first to fire on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941; the first to fight back on Sept. 11, 2001, a release said. This is part of our state heritage and in anticipation of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in 2021, the museum will launch a statewide story gathering initiative to record these stories from that day of infamy and the resulting 20-year global war on terror, the release said. The museum invites civilians and service members to share their stories.

For more information, call (218) 444-7091 or (218) 760-5281.