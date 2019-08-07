BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department is trying to prepare for a growing city population while also facing a shrinking pool of candidates with which to fill officer positions.

Police Chief Mike Mastin gave a presentation to the Bemidji City Council on Monday, describing what the department has accomplished and what challenges it faces. One of those challenges, he said, is finding and retaining staff.

Part of the problem with finding officers is a shortage of candidates nationwide, meaning law enforcement agencies across the board are scrambling for talent. Part of the issue with retaining candidates is the fact that non-local officers often decide to move out of the area to other departments.

“If you’re an experienced officer with a really clean background, you can go wherever you want; you can get a job anywhere,” Mastin said. “The challenge is we train up really good people and they do really good, but they’re not always from here.”

In spite of the issues the department already has with recruitment and retainment, Mastin explained in the strategic plan that the city will have to consider expanding the force at some point since the department “simply cannot do more with less.”

According to Mastin, the number of calls for service the police department receives has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2008, the police department received 18,624 calls for service when the city had a population of 13,448. In 2018, the department had 26,722 calls for service from a population of 15,404. Calls for service do not exclusively refer to criminal behavior.

Mastin said some of the increase in calls for service is due to the fact that the department acquired a new records management system a number of years ago. He also took over the leadership of the department in that time. However, he said the number of calls has been rising regardless of whether those changes were responsible for some of the increase.

That number of calls for service is also expected to increase as a result of the city’s upcoming annexation plans.

The updated strategic plan Mastin presented to the council ranked Bemidji among a number of other Minnesota cities, including Apple Valley, Brooklyn Center, Eagan, Fridley, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Shakopee, and Woodbury. Among that group, Bemidji had the second highest number of crimes but the lowest number of licensed officers, as well as the lowest number of civilian employees.

Mastin said that’s due, at least in part, to the fact that Bemidji is a regional center.

“We are bigger than 15,000 people,” Mastin said, explaining that the police department is tasked with providing service to everyone who comes into the city and not just those who live there. “We become a pretty big city every day.”