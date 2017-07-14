BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- The former executive director of Bemidji’s Sanford Center was found guilty Friday in Illinois of theft from a city-owned arena there in connection to misuse of a company debit card.

According The Pantagraph newspaper in Bloomington, Ill., Curtis Webb was accused of stealing money from the then-U.S. Cellular Coliseum, where he was the executive director. Webb took the job in Bloomington after leading the Sanford Center in Bemidji from 2013-16. Webb now faces similar charges in Beltrami County.

Webb started at the Bloomington arena -- now called Grossinger Motors Arena -- in June 2016 and was fired that October when officials there found discrepancies with Webb's use of a debit card that was to be used for operating expenses at the arena. The arena was managed by VenuWorks, an Ames, Iowa-based company that also manages the Sanford Center.

After Webb’s conduct at the Illinois arena came to light, his time at the Sanford Center in Bemidji became the subject of a Minnesota State Auditor’s Office investigative report, which found Webb was involved in over $100,000 worth of improper or questionable transactions.

On Monday, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced his office was filing the charge of theft by swindle against Webb, 48, who now lists an address in Trabuco Canyon, Calif.

In Illinois, Webb was charged with theft of more than $5,000 but less than $10,000 in government funds during his tenure from May to October 2016, The Pantagraph reported. A jury found Webb guilty on Friday after a three-day trial. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28 in Bloomington.

During closing arguments in the Illinois trial, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Hornsby reminded the jury that at one time, Webb was well-respected as part of the VenuWorks team. He said Webb was praised for his work in Bemidji before being tapped to run the Coliseum when VenuWorks assumed its management.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Hornsby said. “He was put on a pedestal. They trusted him.”

But Webb misused the debit card, Hornsby said, and was using public money for his own personal use.

“It’s not a credit card and no part of this involved borrowing money from the city of Bloomington. With a debit card, every time it is used, money instantly comes out of the account. That was money that did not belong to him.”

Defense attorney Shaun Cusack argued Webb paid back most of the questionable purchases, as was his procedure when he used the card.

“Intent is the most important part of this trial,” he told the jury. “But there are too many question marks. You can’t jump to conclusions because there are good explanations for all but seven transactions.”

Cusack showed the jury a chart of the transactions marked as questionable and provided explanations for why Webb determined it was a “business” expense and not a “personal” expense. When finished, including Webb’s reimbursement, there was a difference of $244, which, he said, does not meet the threshold of the indictment, which charged Webb with theft of at least $500, but not more than $10,000, from the city of Bloomington.

VenuWorks previously reimbursed the city for $41,000, which included all of the charges on the debit card during Webb’s tenure in Bloomington.

In the Sanford Center case, Hanson said he was charging Webb in connection to financial crimes that exceed more than $35,000 at the city-owned arena. Webb is being charged with one count of theft by swindle for “a scheme involving tens of thousands of dollars for fraudulent expense reimbursements,” a release from Hanson's office said.

Investigators from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office were able to track down records of Webb’s reimbursement requests, which often included hotels, airfare, event registration, rental cars and food, the release said.

However, Hanson’s office said that when investigators contacted the various venues and hotels, no record of Webb attending those events or staying at those hotels could be found. Also, flight records obtained by investigators also supported the fact that he did not attend the events he purported to, and in some cases, even directly contradicted his claims, the release said. The criminal complaint lists a series of the alleged fraudulent reimbursements Webb submitted in 2015-16, with the highest being $6,900. In all, the specific reimbursements listed in the criminal complaint total $38,214.87.

In the criminal complaint, the sheriff's office investigator stated he concurs with the auditor's findings.

As was the case in Illinois, VenuWorks also reimbursed the city of Bemidji, ultimately agreeing to pay back more than $134,000.

Webb is scheduled to appear in court in Bemidji on Friday, Sept. 6.

Derek Beigh and Kevin Barlow of The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Ill., contributed to this report.



