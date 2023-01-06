Valley Medical and Wellness opens new Bemidji clinic

BEMIDJI — Valley Medical and Wellness has opened a new clinic in Bemidji. The clinic, which will focus on addiction and pain treatment services, is located at 403 Fourth St. NW, Suite 140.

The new location brings several services to the Bemidji area, including medication-assisted treatments, telemedicine visits with providers and DNA-verified urine drug testing.

The clinic’s providers will help clients focus on their road to recovery by tackling unmanaged pain and mental health issues, and identifying triggers at their source, a release said.

This is Valley Medical and Wellness’ fifth location and the first in northern Minnesota. Other clinics operate out of Burnsville, Minneapolis, Rochester and Woodbury.

“We currently have patients across the entire state who drive to our Twin Cities locations for treatment,” said Dr. Ashwin George, co-founder and CEO of Valley Medical and Wellness. “With this new Bemidji location, we can more conveniently serve our existing patients in this area and greet new patients who need help with their addiction issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to treating individual patients, Valley Medical and Wellness also works with local treatment centers and counselors to better serve their clients.

“We already partner with several treatment centers in the Twin Cities and Rochester areas,” Dr. George said. “We look forward to working with facilities in and around Bemidji that have need of our treatment and testing services.”

The new Bemidji clinic is currently accepting appointments for both new and existing patients. Call 612-444-3000 or visit Valley Medical and Wellness’ website to schedule an appointment with one of the clinic’s certified providers.