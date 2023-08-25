6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Sanford Health to host heart and vascular screening events in Bemidji

Sanford Health will be hosting heart and vascular screening events at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center for the cost of $35.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:43 PM

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health will be hosting heart and vascular screening events at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center starting in September for the cost of $35.

Heart screening is recommended for people aged 35 and older and uses advanced tools and diagnostics to uncover critical details about an individual’s heart health. Screenings can include:

  • EKG
  • Non-fasting cholesterol
  • Blood pressure
  • Body Mass Index (BMI)
  • Framingham Score (risk estimate for developing heart disease in the next 10 years)
  • Heart calcium score

The heart calcium score may or may not be done depending on screening results. If heart calcium scoring is recommended, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled at the time of screening. Cost is an additional $50.
Vascular screening analyzes critical details about the health of the vascular system, and is for those age 35 and older. Those with Type 1 Diabetes should get screened at age 30 or older. Screenings include;

  • Stroke/carotid artery ultrasound
  • Abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound
  • Ankle/brachial index

“This is a great opportunity for the community to have their hearts, veins and arteries screened for signs of heart disease and vascular disease,” shared Dr. Schoepel, a specialist in vascular surgery at Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following dates:

  • Sept. 6
  • Sept. 13
  • Sept. 27
  • Oct. 4
  • Oct. 25
  • Nov. 8
  • Nov. 15

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 218-333-5384, registration is required. More information can be found about the screenings at sanfordhealth.org .

