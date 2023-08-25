Sanford Health to host heart and vascular screening events in Bemidji
BEMIDJI — Sanford Health will be hosting heart and vascular screening events at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center starting in September for the cost of $35.
Heart screening is recommended for people aged 35 and older and uses advanced tools and diagnostics to uncover critical details about an individual’s heart health. Screenings can include:
- EKG
- Non-fasting cholesterol
- Blood pressure
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Framingham Score (risk estimate for developing heart disease in the next 10 years)
- Heart calcium score
The heart calcium score may or may not be done depending on screening results. If heart calcium scoring is recommended, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled at the time of screening. Cost is an additional $50.
Vascular screening analyzes critical details about the health of the vascular system, and is for those age 35 and older. Those with Type 1 Diabetes should get screened at age 30 or older. Screenings include;
- Stroke/carotid artery ultrasound
- Abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound
- Ankle/brachial index
“This is a great opportunity for the community to have their hearts, veins and arteries screened for signs of heart disease and vascular disease,” shared Dr. Schoepel, a specialist in vascular surgery at Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following dates:
- Sept. 6
- Sept. 13
- Sept. 27
- Oct. 4
- Oct. 25
- Nov. 8
- Nov. 15
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 218-333-5384, registration is required. More information can be found about the screenings at sanfordhealth.org .
