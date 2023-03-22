Sanford Health to begin offering virtual behavioral health appointments

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health will begin offering virtual behavioral health appointments to patients, regardless of their zip code, as a part of its virtual care initiative.

Patients can self-schedule virtual behavioral health appointments through My Sanford Chart, with the first appointments becoming available Monday, March 27.

“As we continue to reimagine health care through our virtual care initiative, an important step is to meet patients where they’re at,” Brad Schipper, president of virtual care at Sanford Health, said in a release. “Getting care for your mental health is just as important and normal as getting care for your physical health. By offering patients the ability to directly schedule a virtual behavioral health appointment through My Sanford Chart, it’s giving them the convenience of getting care when they’re ready.”

When scheduling an appointment, patients can be connected with a licensed therapist or psychiatrist. Licensed therapists offer counseling, help create interventions or treatment plans and identify mental, behavioral and emotional disorders such as anxiety or depression, the release said.

Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, prescribe medications and treat patients for a variety of mental health disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, severe anxiety, depression or schizophrenia.

Care will be provided to patients ages 10 and older across the Sanford footprint and is covered by most insurances. A referral from a primary care provider is not required.

Patients can schedule a virtual behavioral health appointment in My Sanford Chart, by visiting mysanfordchart.org. For more information about Sanford’s virtual care initiative, visit SanfordHealth.org keywords: virtual care.