Sanford Bemidji to host Unmasking Brain Injury in Minnesota Campaign event

Sanford Bemidji will host an Unmasking Brain Injury in Minnesota Campaign event from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Education A and B Conference Rooms.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:34 PM

BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji’s Survivors of Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group is partnering with Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance to participate in their Unmasking Brain Injury in Minnesota Campaign from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Education A and B Conference Rooms, 1300 Anne St. NW.

Attendees are encouraged to enter through the east entrance of the hospital.

The mission of Unmasking Brain Injury is to promote awareness of the prevalence of brain injury; to give survivors a voice and the means to educate others about what it’s like to live with a brain injury; to show others that persons living with a disability due to their brain injury are like anyone else, deserving of dignity, respect, compassion and the opportunity to prove their value as citizens in their respective communities, a release said.

Alliance staff will be present with mask-making supplies to help individuals create their masks and to encourage personal storytelling.

Dinner will follow for those who pre-register. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to participate in crafting.

However, pre-registration is required for dinner to be included. To RSVP, call (218) 333-5856 or email bemidji_stroke@sanfordhealth.org.

