Sanford Bemidji to host Doc Talk about cataract, glaucoma surgeries

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health in Bemidji will host an informational Doc Talk about cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Doc Talk is a free education series where Sanford physicians present and answer your questions on a wide variety of topics, a release said.

"Join Dr. Ashley Lundin, Dr. Tyler Junttila, and Dr. Derek Czywczynski, at Sanford Health, as they discuss cataract surgery, specifically Light Adjustable Lenses and glaucoma surgery," the release said. "Light Adjustable Lenses (LAL) are the first and only lens for cataract surgery that allows patients to customize their vision after surgery through a series of light adjustments."

Registration is required. Join in person in conference rooms Education A and B at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW or virtually via Webex. Visit sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/doc-talk-bemidji to register or learn more.