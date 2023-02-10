99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sanford Bemidji to hold weight loss surgery informational session

Sanford Health.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 09:27 AM
BEMIDJI — Sanford Health is hosting a weight loss surgery informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Education A&B Center.

Those who would like to attend the session are encouraged to enter through the east entrance of the hospital.

Attendees will be able to meet and ask questions of fellowship-trained surgeon Michael Joannides, MD, and the Sanford Bemidji bariatric surgery team. During the session, this team of experts will share information and support for those who would like to learn more about weight loss surgery and how it could benefit them.

Topics include:

  • Preoperative phases, such as nutrition, exercise and psychological readiness.
  • Surgical options, including laparoscopic Roux-En-Y gastric bypass surgery, open Roux-En-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy surgery.
  • How to qualify for surgery.
  • How to pay for surgery and the insurance process.
  • Postoperative recovery and follow-up care.
  • How to reach long-term weight loss success.

The session is free of charge. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to register, call (218) 333-5283 or email BemidjiRSVP@SanfordHealth.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
