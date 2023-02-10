Sanford Bemidji to hold weight loss surgery informational session

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health is hosting a weight loss surgery informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Education A&B Center.

Those who would like to attend the session are encouraged to enter through the east entrance of the hospital.

Attendees will be able to meet and ask questions of fellowship-trained surgeon Michael Joannides, MD, and the Sanford Bemidji bariatric surgery team. During the session, this team of experts will share information and support for those who would like to learn more about weight loss surgery and how it could benefit them.

Topics include:



Preoperative phases, such as nutrition, exercise and psychological readiness.

Surgical options, including laparoscopic Roux-En-Y gastric bypass surgery, open Roux-En-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy surgery.

How to qualify for surgery.

How to pay for surgery and the insurance process.

Postoperative recovery and follow-up care.

How to reach long-term weight loss success.

The session is free of charge. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to register, call (218) 333-5283 or email BemidjiRSVP@SanfordHealth.org.