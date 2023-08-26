6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Sanford Bemidji receives new linear accelerator for cancer treatment

Sanford’s Joe Lueken Cancer Center in Bemidji has a new linear accelerator that will result in improved cancer treatment for patients.

082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 3.jpg
A piece of a linear accelerator is lifted by crane into the Joe Lueken Cancer Center on Aug. 12, 2023, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Today at 7:15 AM

BEMIDJI — Hovering in the sky, one by one pieces of Sanford Health’s new linear accelerator were carefully lowered into the Joe Lueken Cancer Center on a recent Saturday morning in Bemidji.

While the spectacle was something in and of itself, with trucks and cranes coordinating efforts to load in the machine, the real wonder is how the new linear accelerator will improve cancer radiation treatments for patients.

082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 7.jpg
Workers prepare to lift a piece of a linear accelerator out of a semi-truck on Aug. 12, 2023, outside the Joe Lueken Cancer Center at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“The machine that we’re installing in Bemidji is a state-of-the-art unit that can deliver very precise, continually monitored (radiation) treatments,” explained Dr. Miran Blanchard, a radiation oncologist at Sanford. “It can really dramatically improve our capabilities to deliver radiation safely and effectively in a rural setting.”

Sanford Bemidji isn’t a stranger to linear accelerators, but its new machine has several upgrades that will make radiation treatments more efficient and comfortable.

Designed to specifically target radiation at a tumor, typical linear accelerator treatments require careful monitoring. They also require patients to remain still for extended periods of time to ensure the radiation hits where it is supposed to.

082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 1.jpg
Pieces of a linear accelerator are lifted out of a semi-truck with a forklift on Aug. 12, 2023, outside the Joe Lueken Cancer Center at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

With Sanford’s improved linear accelerator, however, much of the monitoring is included in the machine, which makes it easier to administer and oftentimes makes treatment faster.

“For lung and liver tumors, for example, it can continuously monitor and turn the beam off and on to adapt to the patient's breathing cycle,” Blanchard shared. “We can continually monitor a patient’s position during treatments and make sure that (the radiation) is perfectly delivered.”

The more efficient treatment can also make it more comfortable for the patients receiving it.

082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 2.jpg
A piece of a linear accelerator is forklifted to a crane before being lifted into the Joe Lueken Cancer Center on Aug. 12, 2023, outside Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“With a shorter time frame the patient can be much more comfortable because some of the treatments we use to keep them still during radiation can be uncomfortable,” Blanchard said. “We can monitor so they don’t move, and if they do move we can adjust, so that makes it much more efficient and comfortable for the patient.”

By installing this new machine in Bemidji, Blanchard said that Sanford is bringing top-quality care that would typically be found in larger cities to a rural setting.

“(Patients) can get care that is normally given at a major academic center at home with family nearby, so it really helps make it much more convenient,” Blanchard said. “They don’t have to travel for state-of-the-art radiation treatment.”

Blanchard is hopeful that Sanford’s new linear accelerator will improve treatment experiences for patients in Bemidji, and is looking forward to continuing to improve the care he and other oncologists provide.

“We really want to make sure the patients have the best quality care close to home,” Blanchard said.

082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 5.jpg
Workers use a forklift to transport a piece of a linear accelerator out of a semi-truck before lifting it into the Joe Lueken Cancer Center on Aug. 12, 2023, outside Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
082323.N.BP.ACCELERATOR 4.jpg
Workers hook a piece of a linear accelerator to a crane before lifting it into the Joe Lueken Cancer Center on Aug. 12, 2023, outside Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nicole Ronchetti is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer, focusing on local government and community health.
